Stephen Piscotty gets salute from Cardinals fans in Busch Stadium return

ST. LOUIS – Fresh off a weekend spent saluting Albert Pujols during his return to Busch Stadium for the first time as an opposing player, St. Louis Cardinals fans gave another former player a standing ovation upon returning to the Gateway City Tuesday night.

Stephen Piscotty, who the Cardinals acquired as draft pick compensation for losing Pujols to the Angels in Free Agency after the 2011 season, is in town with the Oakland Athletics for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was traded to Oakland prior to last season in part to be closer to his family. His mother was diagnosed with ALS and passed away last spring.

Hitting sixth and playing right field Piscotty’s first at-bat came in the 2nd inning when Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina paused to allow the crowd to acknowledge the moment.

St. Louis showed their love for Stephen Piscotty! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0gKy4IaWrG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 26, 2019

Piscotty was hitting .243 with 9 HR and 33 RBI coming into Tuesday night. He recently returned from a stint on the injured list after a diagnosis and surgery for melanoma.