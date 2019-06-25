× Tarasenko undergoes successful arthroscopic knee surgery

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko had a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, team president and general manager Doug Armstrong said Tuesday.

Tarasenko, 27, will be reevaluated in four weeks, Armstrong said.

It’s unclear what prompted the procedure.

Tarasenko appeared in 76 regular-season games this past season, scoring 33 goals and collecting 68 points.

During the postseason, Tarasenko posted 11 goals and 17 points in 26 games en route to the Blues winning Stanley Cup.