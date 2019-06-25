× Teen shot in the head, killed in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS – A 16 -year-old boy was shot and killed just northeast of Kingshighway.

When police arrived around 3:15 a.m. at North Euclid Avenue at Couples Street, he was not conscious or breathing and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the teenager was shot in the head.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.