Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Stanley Cup will be at Busch Stadium Wednesday night for a celebration of the championship team.

The prospects will practice starting today at the Enterprise Center. The 2:00pm scrimmages are open to the public.

Tonight at seven, you can go watch the Blues prospects go-kart racing at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

✅ Sweet Shirt

✅ Stanley Cup at Busch See you Wednesday @StLouisBlues! Need tickets? https://t.co/SLqHIsrWdp pic.twitter.com/ezsTSqa0kB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 22, 2019