Wentzville firefighters make breakfast for man after report of fall

Posted 7:43 am, June 25, 2019, by

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Firefighters and medics were called to a man’s home for a report of a fall. The Wentzville Fire Protection District posted this message with a photo to Facebook, “Fortunately the gentleman was not injured so the guys helped finish making breakfast for him!”

