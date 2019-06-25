WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Firefighters and medics were called to a man’s home for a report of a fall. The Wentzville Fire Protection District posted this message with a photo to Facebook, “Fortunately the gentleman was not injured so the guys helped finish making breakfast for him!”
Wentzville firefighters make breakfast for man after report of fall
