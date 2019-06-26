× Accused Angie Housman killer facing new sodomy charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man accused of kidnapping and killing 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993 is facing new charges tied to sexual abuse of another child.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 61-year-old Earl Cox with two counts of sodomy on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Cox molested a 7-year-old girl between 1987 and 1991. The girl, now an adult, contacted the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office while they were seeking charges in the Housman case.

Cox has been in a federal prison in North Carolina. He’s a convicted child predator in the St. Louis area and at an Air Force Base in Germany. The federal government has been able to keep him behind bars because of concerns he would be a threat to children if he was released.

He’ll be extradited back to St. Charles County on Friday.

Housman was abducted November 18, 1993, shortly after getting off her school bus. She was about half a block away from her home when she was taken.

A deer hunter found Housman’s body nine days later in the Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County. She was found bound to a tree with handcuffs and duct tape and had been sexually assaulted. She was malnourished and dehydrated.

An autopsy determined Housman died of exposure. Temperatures were below freezing hours before her body was found.

Investigators said they have DNA evidence linking Cox to Housman’s murder.