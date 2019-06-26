× All lanes of I-44 to reopen Thursday in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says that all lanes of I-44 near Shrewsbury will reopen Thursday. Westbound lanes will be open by 2:00pm, eastbound by 7:00pm with the eastbound ramp shortly thereafter. The area will still need resurfacing and new stripes, which is on track to be completed by fall.

Drivers on I-44 near Shrewsbury shifted into the eastbound lanes this spring. Crews are finishing work on the new bridge over the railroad tracks.

Contractors have been working to repair the bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation has been working on I-44 in the area since 2018 because of concerns over the bridge’s durability.

Tomorrow, June 27: all lanes of I-44 near Shrewsbury will reopen. WB by 2 p.m., EB by 7 p.m., with the EB ramp shortly thereafter. The area will still need resurfacing and new stripes, which is on track to be completed by fall. pic.twitter.com/BQOmZAF6Y7 — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) June 26, 2019