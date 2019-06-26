× Athletics Shutout Offense Starved Cardinals 2-0, Sweep Series

The listless Cardinals offense failed to show up again on Wednesday night and they were shut out by the Oakland Athletics 2-0. Adam Wainwright pitched six and two-thirds innings allowing only solo home runs to Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman. Waino deserved a better fate, but got no offensive support. The Cardinals managed just five hits in this game. Wainwright has started 15 games this season and in those 15 games has received just 25 runs from his offense.

The loss drops Wainwright’s record to 5-7 on the season. With the victory, the A’s sweep the short two game series in St. Louis.

The Cardinals now begin a nine game west coast road trip to end the first half of the season. it begins Friday in San Diego and continues next week in Seattle and San Francisco. The current Cardinals record after their third straight loss, 40-39.