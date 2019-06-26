Barclay shares review of Blues 2018-2019 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup and now their service dog-in-training, Barclay, has taken home the honor of NHL’s Best Team Dog.

The award comes from the NHL Fan Choice Awards. Barclay beat out Ranger from the New York Rangers, Rookie from the Ottawa Senators, and Radar from the New York Islanders. The NHL Awards will be handed out Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The St. Louis Blues have shared team dog Barclay’s 2018-19 Season-in-Review:

🐶 Was born

🏒 Broke the internet

🐶 Won the #StanleyCup

🏒 Won Best Team Dog

🐶 Was an overall good boy