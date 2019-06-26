Barclay shares review of Blues 2018-2019 season

Posted 1:25 pm, June 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:26PM, June 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup and now their service dog-in-training, Barclay, has taken home the honor of NHL’s Best Team Dog.

The award comes from the NHL Fan Choice Awards.  Barclay beat out Ranger from the New York Rangers, Rookie from the Ottawa Senators, and Radar from the New York Islanders. The NHL Awards will be handed out Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The St. Louis Blues have shared team dog Barclay’s 2018-19 Season-in-Review:

🐶 Was born
🏒 Broke the internet
🐶 Won the #StanleyCup 
🏒 Won Best Team Dog
🐶 Was an overall good boy

 

View this post on Instagram

I get my name on da Cup, right? 🏆

A post shared by Barclay (@stlbluespup) on

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.