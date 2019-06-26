× Body pulled from the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a body was found in the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. Their water patrol turned the body over to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner office.

A barge operator saw the body in the Mississippi River near the Ameren Plant off Fine Road. They contacted the Coast Guard, who sent the Missouri Water Patrol to recover the body.

The body has not yet been identified. More information will come out later after autopsy.