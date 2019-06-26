Conservation Connection: Missouri’s Fireflies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation is discussing fireflies. Also known as lightning bugs, the glowing bugs are very common in Missouri and emerge in spring and summer.

