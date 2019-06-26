Crestwood first responders make one rescue at Whitecliff Park

Photo by Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — One person was rescued Wednesday from the floodwaters at Whitecliff Park in Crestwood.

According to Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht, first responders were called to the park after hearing that a vehicle had been swept away.

Chief Hecht said Gravois Creek flooded and trapped several people in a parking lot near the quarry at Whitecliff Park. They rescued the one person at that location.

In addition, Hecht said authorities discovered an unaccompanied vehicle and feared the driver may have gotten out and been swept away in the overflowing creek. While swift water rescue crews checked the banks of the creek, Crestwood police ran the license plate on the vehicle and were able to contact the owner.

Ultimately, authorities determined no one had been swept into the creek, Hecht said.

