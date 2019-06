Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Therapist, Dr. Clay Lessor and film producer, Peter McGennis join the show to discuss their new documentary "Within Reach" that begins filming June 26th.

McGennis learned of "The Quest Project", created by Dr. Lessor that helps troubled boys grow into healthy men, because of his support of the idea of transforming male role models.

For more information on the Quest Project, visit their site: TheQuestProject.com or call 314-640-1553