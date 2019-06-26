× Flags to fly at half-staff in Missouri Monday to honor fallen St. Louis area officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Flags are ordered to fly at half-staff at government buildings across the state of Missouri on July 1, 2019 to honor fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. He was shot and killed after responding to a complaint at a Wellston business.

“For 17 years, Michael Langsdorf patrolled the streets of the St. Louis area, confronting violence and taking risks so others could be safer and the community could be stronger,” Lt. Governor Kehoe writes. “Since his tragic, senseless killing, we’ve learned about the impact one individual officer can have over a career – from helping save a toddler from a burning building to mentoring and guiding younger officers. We are all indebted to Michael Langsdorf, and we will always remember the difference he made for the St. Louis region.”

Before joining the North County Police Cooperative this year, Officer Langsdorf had served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Officer Langsdorf is laid to rest. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in St. Louis. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.