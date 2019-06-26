Illinois man gets 15 years for burglary in Missouri shooting

SEDALIA, Mo. – An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in a Missouri drug-deal shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that 30-year-old Antonio Harper, of the Chicago suburb of Maywood, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree burglary. Harper originally was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon in the April 2018 shooting death of 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr. in Sedalia.

Court documents say Antonio Harper implicated himself in the shooting, telling a deputy that he only fired after he came under fire.

His brother, 26-year-old Eric Harper, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

 

