Jefferson County woman may be responsible for string of at least 30 crimes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A woman has been arrested for a string of crimes in and around High Ridge, Missouri. Candace Laws, 27, of High Ridge is charged with several counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, and property damage. A continuing investigation may lead to more charges

Sheriff Dave Marshak says that Laws is under investigation for nearly 30 incidents from late May until mid-June. Police believe she is responsible for stealing seven cars, breaking into many vehicles and a business burglary.

Laws is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $26,000 cash only bond.