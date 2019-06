Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "A Capitol Fourth" will be airing for 39th straight year making it the longest running national July 4th TV tradition. It will be hosted by John Stamos live from the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building.

Celebrating the country's 243 birthday, the event is set to feature an all-star cast including musicians, TV tributes, Broadway casts and more.

The event will air on PBS, July 4th from 7:00-8:30 P.M.