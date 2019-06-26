× Kid honors fallen St. Louis area officer with run for first responders

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 10-year-old is raising money to honor the lives of first responders and people in military service. Zechariah is raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by running 1-mile for every fallen officer who lost their lives while on duty in 2018 and 2019. Last night he chose to honor a St. Louis area officer.

“Running to honor fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag,” Zechariah writes in a Facebook post.

Last year, Zechariah raised $11,250 for the foundation and is dedicated to carrying on the honor of Stephen Siller, Walwyn Stuart and all our fallen First Responders from 9/11. So far he has raised $44,000 of the $50,000 goal.

The funeral for a Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be Monday in St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot to death Sunday while answering a call about a bad check at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. Langsdorf was a 40-year-old father of two. He was a longtime St. Louis city officer who had been with the police cooperative for just three months.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in St. Louis. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks with first-degree murder and three other crimes. Meeks is jailed without bond.

A memorial for officer Langsdorf is growing at the North County Police Cooperative’s location at Page and Macklind.