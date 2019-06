× Money Saver – Save 50% off Summer outdoor games and more

ST. LOUIS – Have your backyard become a playground with savings on games.

Right now at Walmart online, save up to 50-percent off outdoor games, swing sets, trampolines, water toys and more.

There are more than 50 pool floats less than $20 dollars.

Shipping is free on orders of $35 dollars otherwise add $5.99