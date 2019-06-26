× New York Yankees send condolences for North County Cooperatve officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The New York Yankees have sent their condolences to the North County Police Cooperative. Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot to death Sunday while answering a call about a bad check at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. Langsdorf was a 40-year-old father of two. He was a longtime St. Louis city officer who had been with the police cooperative for just three months.

A memorial has been set up for Officer Michael Langsdorf. Black bunting, American flags, and flowers adorn a North County Cooperative police vehicle. Firefighters and police are inviting the public to come to pay their respects to Langsdorf there.

The memorial is at the North County Police Cooperative station at Page and Midland. Flags are flying at half-staff there. Black bunting also adorns the building.

The funeral for a Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be Monday in St. Louis.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks with first-degree murder and three other crimes. Meeks is jailed without bond.