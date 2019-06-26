One person stabbed during De Soto home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. – Several suspects armed with guns and a knife forced their way into a De Soto residence last week in a violent home invasion.

The incident happened at a single-family residence on Fifth Street in De Soto.

Investigators said five suspects forced their way into the home. Some residents began fighting them and one male resident was stabbed in the chest. He was treated and released from a hospital.

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera said she saw several police cars on the street at about 5 a.m. last Wednesday. She saw police carry out three evidence bags.

De Soto police posted a picture of three of the suspects on the department's Facebook page. The surveillance photo was taken at the Walmart store in De Soto.

Police are asking if you know the identity or location of the suspects, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the De Soto Police Department.

"Just call us. We feel like this is an important case. We feel like that if people are willing to break into your house and commit that kind of crime, they do not need to be roaming around, so we'd appreciate anybody's cooperation that would like to help us talk to these people," said De Soto Police Chief Jeff McCreary.

McCreary said police recovered the knife used in the stabbing. Investigators have not discussed a motive.

The suspects were said to be in their late teens to mid-20s.