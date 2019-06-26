Part of Kirksville evacuated after crew cut through gas line<

Posted 2:05 pm, June 26, 2019, by

Water Meters plumbing joint steel tap have repair pipe close up

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Authorities have evacuated part of the northeast Missouri town of Kirksville, including several dozen jail inmates, after a construction crew cut through a gas line.

KTVO-TV reports that Liberty Utilities requested the evacuation as a precaution after the gas line was cut just before noon Wednesday. The electric company Ameren Missouri also temporarily shut off power to a large portion of the downtown area.

The ruptured line is located in a downtown alley near the Adair County Law Enforcement Center. Sheriff Robert Hardwick says about 60 inmates were taken from their cells and temporarily moved to another county-owned building. He says the transfer went smoothly.

Kirksville is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Columbia.
___
Information from: KTVO-TV, http://www.ktvotv3.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.