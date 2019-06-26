× Police investigate machete attack in Calvary Cemetery

ST. LOUIS – A man was attacked with a machete and robbed Wednesday afternoon while at Calvary Cemetery in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack and robbery took place just after 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Florissant and Arlington avenues.

Police found the 40-year-old victim with a laceration to his head. The victim said he was sitting in the cemetery when another man approached him with a machete, struck him with it, then took items from his pocket.

Police said the victim refused medical treatment at the cemetery.

The investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is still on the loose.