Robbery suspect dies after car crashes off of Route 3 ramp to the PSB while fleeing police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA- A burglary suspect fleeing Cahokia police died after losing control of his vehicle along the ramp onto the Poplar Street Bridge.

Police were called to the Z-X Gas Station on Route 3 in Cahokia around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man broke into the gas station through a window.

When police got to the scene the suspect took off in his vehicle and a pursuit began.

The suspect was headed from Route 3 onto the Poplar Street Bridge when he hit a barrier, lost control, and the car flipped over the barrier. The car fell about 100 feet onto a grassy area below the ramp on the Illinois side.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois Police are now handling the investigation.