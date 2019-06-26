Cardinals to celebrate Blues’ Stanley Cup win at tonight’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Stanley Cup will be at Busch Stadium Wednesday night for a celebration of St. Louis' first ever NHL title.

The St. Louis Cardinals will celebrate the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup win when the team takes on the Oakland Athletics at 6:15 p.m.

Blues players will make an appearance with the Stanley Cup during pre-game and in-game ceremonies on the field. Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Pat Maroon, Craig Berube, Steve Ott, Mike Van Ryn, David Alexander, and Sean Ferrell will all be at Busch Stadium.

The first 20,000 fans ages 16 & older will take home a "Gloria-ous" t-shirt. The t-shirt highlights the St. Louis Blues and their historic postseason run, as well as Cardinals catcher, Yadier Molina.

