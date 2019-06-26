St. Louis police seeking tips, information in murder of 22-year-old Aaliyah Stanley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Aaliyah Stanley was found shot to death early Sunday morning in the 3600 block of Delor Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. She was 22.

At present, St. Louis police are looking for information and witnesses in Stanley’s murder. There have been 89 homicides so far this year, up 6 from this time last year.

On Wednesday, Chief John Hayden reached out on Twitter for the first time in 18 months since becoming police chief. In a 7-minute video, he asked for more police officers and witness participation in stopping the violence.

Meanwhile, Stanley’s father said it’s not a good time to speak about his daughter’s life and death. However, family friend Tracy Westmoland is speaking about her example.

“She was a bright young lady. Warm and inviting. Great personality. Always positive, Hard worker. I would see her all the time at work,” Westmoland said.

Westmoland owns Straight off the Press Salon in Hazelwood. Stanley was from Hazelwood and worked with Westmoland’s daughter at a Dollar General store.

She knows Stanley’s family is grieving.

“It’s important for the family to know that we know what type of person she carried herself to be, which was a positive bright lady,” Westmoland said.

“This is a place we live in. And I’m not trying to run out of my community because of violence. I just want everything to get better.”

But Westmoland also worries that what happened to Stanley could happen to her daughter or anyone.

“You can’t say it won’t be you. You don’t know that,” she said. “As violence grows, it has no target; it just does it.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Aaliyah Stanley’s funeral.