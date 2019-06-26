Strong storms may roll into St. Louis Wednesday afternoon and evening

Posted 12:21 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, June 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The chance for thunderstorms has increased for this afternoon and a few may be strong to severe with hail and strong wind gusts. The threat for stronger storms is higher south of I-70 in Missouri and Illinois.

The storm threat eases as the sun sets, but delay to the start of the Cardinals game isn't out of the question. Highs today near 90° ahead of any storms. Rain will cause the temps to drop off a bit, but will only reinforce the humidity. Get ready for a hot and muggy stretch of days.

See the current weather radar here.

