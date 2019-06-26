Suspect arrested after Illinois deputy shot dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ill. - Illinois State Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy then barricading himself inside a home for more than 16 hours has been taken into custody.

State police officials said Wednesday morning that the 42-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been jailed pending formal charges.

State police say he fatally shot Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum on Tuesday afternoon after the deputy and three other officers arrived at a home in rural Avon in response to a battery and disturbance call.

Avon is about 165 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The Journal Star reports more than 100 law enforcement officers lined streets around a Peoria hospital as a motorcade delivered Chisum's body to the facility. Chisum was 4-year veteran of the department and a paramedic.