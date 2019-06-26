× Suspect in Illinois deputy’s death arrested after barricade

AVON, Ill. (AP) – Illinois State Police have identified a suspect being held in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a home in which a man was barricaded.

Nathan Woodring of Avon is suspected in the death of 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum, who was responding to a battery and disturbance call Tuesday in the area of Avon, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired during the incident which left Chisum, a 4-year veteran of the department and a paramedic, dead. He was among four Fulton County deputies who responded to the scene. Additional details weren’t immediately released.

The standoff continued for hours until the 42-year-old Woodring was taken into custody Wednesday. He is being held in the McDonough County Jail in Macomb pending the filing of formal charges.