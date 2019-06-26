Tour Anheuser Busch’s Tank 104 to witness the making of ‘Gloria’ beer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser Busch is inviting would like you to stop by for brewery tour to see “Tank 104.” The special batch of Bud Light is being brewed to the sounds of the Blues’ unofficial victory anthem, “Gloria.”

The tank is signed by the 2019 Stanley Cup winning team. They have also placed giant headphones on the vessel to blast “Gloria” at the beer through the brewing process. The beer will be available in limited-edition championship packs to be released later this year.

Brewery Tours are free and offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Visit BudweiserTours.com for more information.