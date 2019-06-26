Widow and son of St. Louis County officer pay respects to Officer Michael Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A memorial has been set up for Officer Michael Langsdorf. Black bunting, American flags, and flowers adorn a North County Cooperative police vehicle. Firefighters and police are inviting the public to come to pay their respects to Langsdorf there.

The memorial is at the North County Police Cooperative station at Page and Midland. Flags are flying at half-staff there. Black bunting also adorns the building.

The widow of a St. Louis County officer is paying her respects to Officer Michael Langsdorf. Elizabeth Tucker’s former husband, Blake Snyder was shot while responding to a disturbance call in south St. Louis County on October 6, 2016. The two had a child together. She has since remarried.

“We spent the morning making a sign for Ofc. Langsdorf’s car memorial. I told Malachi about how another Ofc. had joined his daddy in Heaven – Chi requested that Mike tell his daddy he loved him. 💔 Our hearts are hurting for he and his family. Praying for peace and strength during this difficult week💔😢❤” – Elizabeth Tucker writes.️

Trenton Forester was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting of Blake Snyder earlier this year. He is serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

The funeral for a Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be Monday in St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot to death Sunday while answering a call about a bad check at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. Langsdorf was a 40-year-old father of two. He was a longtime St. Louis city officer who had been with the police cooperative for just three months.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in St. Louis. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks with first-degree murder and three other crimes. Meeks is jailed without bond.