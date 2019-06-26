Wrong-way crash in interstate in Kansas City kills woman

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old mother of six died when a vehicle driving the wrong way on an interstate hit her car.

The crash on Monday evening killed Heather Blackman of Blue Springs.

The patrol says a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 when it collided nearly head-on with Blackman’s vehicle.

One of Blackman’s passengers, an 18-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured. An investigation is continuing.

