Dr. Smith’s 30 day challenge to eat ‘clean’ and ‘lean’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith is wanting readers to eat "clean" and eat "lean."

In his newest dieting book, Clean and Lean, 30 Days, 30 Foods, a new you, Dr. Smith is providing an "owner's manual" of sorts to taking care of your body.

By following the plan, some may lose 15 pounds in a month.

The breakfast, lunch and dinner plans are all about getting to the basics of food and training the body to eat well so that the extra pounds can melt away.

Dr. Ian Smith, is also the New York Times bestselling author of the SHRED diet books and The Clean 20.

For more information, visit: doctoriansmith.com