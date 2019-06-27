Family shares message about slain North County Police Cooperative officer Mike Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS - Mike Langsdorf was more than a police officer. He was a son, a proud father, and devoted husband-to-be. A close friend of the fallen hero spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda, with a message from the Langsdorf family.

