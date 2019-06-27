‘Game of Thrones’ alum Lena Headey scores Showtime pilot

Lena Headey could be headed for Showtime.

Just weeks after saying goodbye to “Game of Thrones” and her character, Cersei Lannister, the actress has been cast in a dramedy pilot called “Rita.”

Headey will star as the title character, a “headstrong unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority — as well as her family — in a messy and unfiltered way,” according to Showtime.

The Emmy nominee also will serve as an executive producer.

“Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her,” said Jana Winograde, one of the network’s presidents of entertainment. “It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role.”

Like all pilots, once completed, the project will be evaluated for series consideration by the network.

Christian Torpe, who created the Danish series on which the American adaptation is based, will write this pilot as well.

The Danish version of the show, which starred Mille Dinesen, ran for four seasons.