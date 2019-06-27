× Gunnarsson ignores Free Agency, Sticks with Blues, gets Two year Deal

Carl Gunnarsson is staying with the Stanley Cup Champs! The veteran defenseman, an unrestricted free agent, could have entertained offers from other NHL teams starting on July 1. Instead, Gunny is staying right here. Gunnarsson agreed to a new two year contract that will pay him $3.5 million over the two seasons.

Gunnarsson played in 25 regular season games with the Blues in 2018-19, scoring three goals and four assists. But Gunnarsson’s biggest goal of the year came in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final when he scored the overtime winner, evening the series at one game apiece. The Blues would go on to capture the Stanley Cup in seven games over the Boston Bruins.

Gunnarsson’s signing leaves the Blues with just one other unrestricted free agent, Pat Maroon, the Oakville native.