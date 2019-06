Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Many women are turning to marijuana to help cope with their morning sickness symptoms.

Dr. Katherine Mathews, an OBGYN at SSM Health St. Mary's hospital, is here to talk about the new trend.

According to research, marijuana use has doubled in US pregnant women to 1 in 14.

Dr. Mathews says there are other options to consider, including medication or non-pharmacological options such as deep breathing and emotional support.

For more information, visit: SSMHealth.com