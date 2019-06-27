× Missouri dentist admits prescribing drugs for woman he knew

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 53-year-old St. Louis County dentist has admitted that he illegally prescribed drugs for a woman he knew despite being aware she had a drug problem and a history of mental illness.

The woman died in July 2018 from a fentanyl overdose.

Bradley Seyer, of Florissant, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony charges of making false statements to Medicare.

Prosecutors say the woman had drugs Seyer prescribed for her in her system when she died but he didn’t prescribe the fentanyl that killed her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Seyer admitted the pair used street and prescription drugs together and that he gave her money, jewelry and took her on vacations. He prescribed opiate-based medications for her, her husband and two friends who were not patients.