Officers injured during a procession to bring fallen Officer Langsdorf’s body to a funeral home

Posted 3:07 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, June 27, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two St. Louis police officers were injured Thursday during a procession to bring fallen Officer Michael Langsdorf’s body to a funeral home.

The officers and their motorcycles were down on Landsdowne near Jaimeson. The accident happened about a quarter of a mile from the funeral home.

Dozens of first responders were on-scene to help because they were involved with the procession. An ambulance was called to the scene to take the two officers to an area hospital.

The condition of the officers was not immediately known.

We’re still working on the circumstances that led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

