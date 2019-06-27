Podcast Episode 4 – The Disappearance of Amanda Jones: The Law Binds Us In A Lot Of Ways

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Following recent searches for human remains on the Hillsboro Civic Center property, Fox 2 reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker explain the efforts made by law enforcement to search for Amanda Jones who vanished nearly 14 years ago. Representatives from the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explain where they searched, what technology and tools they used to search, and where they were unable to search and why.

