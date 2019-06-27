Podcast Episode 4 – The Disappearance of Amanda Jones: The Law Binds Us In A Lot Of Ways

Posted 1:46 pm, June 27, 2019, by

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Following recent searches for human remains on the Hillsboro Civic Center property, Fox 2 reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker explain the efforts made by law enforcement to search for Amanda Jones who vanished nearly 14 years ago. Representatives from the FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explain where they searched, what technology and tools they used to search, and where they were unable to search and why.

Listen to the podcast here and subscribe by searching for it with your favorite podcast app to hear the next episode. You can also watch each episode on YouTube here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.