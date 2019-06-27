Register for the St. Jude Dream Home to possibly win exclusive suite baseball tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Over 4,000 tickets have already been sold for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. There is an extra incentive for you to purchase your ticket this week.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $487,000 and is furnished by Stash Furniture and Ashley Furniture Homestore.

Amanda Fraley, Director of Visual Merchandising for Ashley Furniture, tells us they “collaborated to see what was trending, what was current, and that way the pieces we select to go into the home is something that our customers would come in and shop for."

This is the 10th year for the St. Jude giveaway in St. Louis and all of the proceeds go to help the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Purchase your ticket before Friday, June 28 and you will be entered to win a suite for 40 guests in the 2020 season rooting for the hometown baseball team. Come tour the home beginning July 13th to August 18th to win a $10,000 shopping spree for Ashley Furniture or Stash Furniture.

Call 1-800-667-3394 or visit dreamhome.org to get your ticket today! FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are the exclusive television sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.