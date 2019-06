× Residents jumps from second-floor window to escape fire

ST. LOUIS – Two people jumped to safety from their burning home in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the house on Garesche avenue near Riverview Boulevard.

The St. Louis Fire Department says two people jumped from the second floor after being trapped by heavy smoke.

Both were taken to the hospital, where their condition is stable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.