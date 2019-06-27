ST. LOUIS - A body pulled from the Mississippi River more than a decade ago has never been claimed or identified. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is still trying to determine who it is. Katherine Hessel sits down with the head of the homicide department to discuss this river mystery.
River mystery: Body found in Mississippi River unidentified for more than a decade
