Song of the Day- Augusta Winery

Visit Augusta winery as they host Live Summer Concerts the 1st and 3rd Fridays NOW through August. Live music, summer wine cocktails, AND swag giveaways! 6-9pm in downtown Augusta, MO at the Augusta Winery Wine and Beer Garden – book a night at a local B and B and make a weekend of it! A little staycation in Augusta Wine Country, just 45 minutes West of St. Louis. Enter now to win a $50 gift card to Augusta Winery!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, June 27th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 21 years or older.

