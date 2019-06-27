South St. Louis County family pointing the finger at MSD after basement floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A family said they are dealing with a soggy and destroyed basement, and have more than $20,000 in damages. They are pointing the finger at the Metropolitan Sewer District but MSD said it’s still working to determine what happened.

The incident happened at a home along Twilight Drive during Wednesday's storm. The family said their entire street filled up with feet of water and that the water was so powerful it busted through their basement windows and came flooding in.

The family said they’ve lived in the home for 9 years and have never had this happen. But on May 23 a power outage caused flooding in south St. Louis City along the River des Peres. On Wednesday, they said it happened a second time.

However, MSD said the event on May 23 was caused by overland flooding, which they are not responsible for. They also said it has nothing to do with the power outage near the River des Peres.

The family does not have food insurance because they do not live in a flood plain. The family said they just paid thousands of dollars to replace their air conditioner, heater, and water heater that were destroyed during the May flood. But now they’re ruined once again.

MSD staff said because voters did not approve "Prop S" back in April, they do not have money to work on stormwater issues. They said they are only funded to do maintenance on storm drains, staff compared it to only doing oil changes on your car.

MSD told FOX 2 they have not yet determined the cause of Wednesday's incident, and that it is under investigation. They said if people experience a water backup they would like you to call customer service at 314-768-6260.