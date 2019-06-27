Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the many great fundraisers for the hospital and Payne Family Homes has been involved with it for the past six years.

Dawn Walter from Payne Family Homes is in the studio this morning to go behind the scenes of the 2019 Dream Home.

The home will be open for free tours starting July 13 and 14 and it will be open Saturdays and Sundays through August 18.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on FOX 2 on August 22.

For more information, visit: paynefamilyhomes.com