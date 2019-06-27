St. Louisans show support for first responders grieving loss of their own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans are showing their support for first responders who are grieving the loss of too many of their own lately.

The owner of Super Smokers says they usually have about 250 patrons on a given weekday but they’ve had double that during their fundraiser for first responders.

Owner Jeff Fitter says he knew fallen Officer Mike Langsdorf, who was killed less than a week ago while responding to a call. Both worked for the same company selling real estate.

He also knew firefighter Chris Moore, who died earlier this month.

Both the Langsdorf and Moore families are getting support from BackStoppers and others.

While some are feeling the urge to give, law enforcement suggests giving to established organizations. Both BackStoppers and Responder Rescue have ways to donate online.

You can also contact them if you’d like to host an event or you can just show up to one of their area fundraisers.

The owner of Super Smokers says 15 percent of the sales will be split between BackStoppers and Responder Rescue along with whatever donations have been collected in the fire boot.