ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With all of the sunscreens and moisturizers we use in the summer, it's easy for our pores to get clogged in the heat.

Christen Michel, Founder and Owner of Christen Michel Cosmetics, is in the studio this morning to talk about surviving summer and maintaining a great complexion.

Getting a professional treatment to clean off dead skin from the face is very beneficial to keeping your skin looking great all summer long.

For more information, visit: christenmichel.com