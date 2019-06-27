× Suspects believed to be involved in 70 to 100 car burglaries

GODFREY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men from Alton and Godfrey Thursday with several felony counts of burglary tied to dozens of car break-ins.

Since late May, the Madison Country Sheriff’s Office had been investigating reports of vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey area. According to police, a majority of the reports were from victims who left their vehicles unlocked and had only small, miscellaneous items taken from inside the vehicle, like loose change or personal effects.

As the investigation continued, deputies were able to link 19-year-old Walker Moan and 18-year-old Roman Thomeczek to the break-ins due to the similarities of the crimes.

Investigators believe Moan and Thomeczek were involved in 70 to 100 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey and Alton areas.

Moan and Thomeczek were both charged with seven counts of burglary. They remain jailed on $25,000 bond.