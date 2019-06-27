× SWAT team responds to possible armed man barricaded inside

MANCHESTER, Mo. – The SWAT team is on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside a Manchester home Thursday morning, police said.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, SWAT and the St. Louis County Police tactical team was called to the 700 block of Arblay Drive around 12:15 a.m. for shots fired and reports of a male victim shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, police say a man barricaded himself inside his home. The wounded victim was able to get out of the house and was taken to the hospital. The circumstances around the shooting are unclear at this time.

The streets around Arblay Drive and Henery Avenue have been blocked off. Residents in that area are on lockdown as crisis negotiations attempt to contact the man.

This story is developing and will be updated and more information becomes available.

On the scene of a standoff details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/cVcVaURS23 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 27, 2019